'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Naina Singh's mother dies; actress says 'I wish you stayed with me longer'

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Naina Singh's mother Shakti Bahl passed away.

The actress shared the sad news with her fans on Instagram along with a photo of herself with her mother. Naina also penned an emotional note and that she is 'missing her a lot'.

"Maaa..please come back. My brain is numb, heart is crying and my eyes are tired. No amount of words can ever explain what I feel at this point. I don’t even think it can be put into words. Thinking that you’re in a better place gives me relief for a while but what will I even do without you? Your little girl misses you a lot. I will always miss you. No one can love a child better than their mother. I will miss your love, your care, your concern and even the way you scolded me. I will miss everything that we did together but mostly coming back home to you," she wrote.

"Who will call me when I’m out till late and scold me now? Who will I look towards when i need an advice? Who’s shoulder will I cry on when I need to? Who will I first give good news to when there’s any? Who will cook the best food in the world for me now? Whom will I celebrate all the festivals with? Who will buy me little gifts that make me so happy? I miss you, mummy. I love you so much. I wish you stayed with me longer. Berry is still waiting for u to come home. I’m left with so many questions and no answers. But you always gave me the strength to face life and made me the person I am today and I will try to figure this out too Maa. You know I’ve always been your brave girl. I will continue to do things that will make you so proud and I know you’ll smile at me from above and that you’ll always protect me and be my guiding light," she added.

"Nothing ever can fill this void in my heart. But I’ll see you on the other side Maa and we can talk again about all good things and bad and you can even scold me a little if you want. Rest in Peace maa. I dont know how will I live, you were the only one i had in my life, my family, my best friend also sometimes my daughter. I love u so muchhhhh. Wapas ajao," her post read.

Naina's friends and colleagues from the industry, including Rubina Dilaik, Surbhi Jyoti, Pavitra Punia, Pooja Banerjee, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Kishwer Merchantt, and others, extended their support to the actress in the comments section of her post.

Naina is a model and television actress known for winning 'Splitsvilla 10' and playing Rhea Mehra in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. In 2020 she participated in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:54 PM IST