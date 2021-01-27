Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's mother says he will stand by Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has been openly supporting housemate Rahul Vaidya as the latters fights with Rubina Dilaik get nastier. Alys mother Ruby Goni says he will stick to showing unconditional support to Rahul, since he is an emotional person and forever stands by people he shares a bond with.

"You can't be friends with everyone, and Aly has been clear about it that now Rahul is his priority in the show. He will stand by him. He expects trust only from the few people who he trusts," Ruby told IANS, while opening up on her son.