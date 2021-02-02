Bigg Boss 14: After Pritish Nandy and Munmun Dutta, Gautam Hegde slams Salman Khan for 'picking on' Abhinav Shukla

After actress Mumun Dutta and producer Pritish Nandy, writer Gautam Hegde has slammed 'Bigg Boss 14' host Salman Khan for being lenient with Rakhi Sawant and picking on actor Abhinav Shukla.
In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote, "This weekend was probably the worst episode of Bigg Boss. There have been episodes before where the host has sounded biased towards someone or the other, but this time, I could not see how they chose to shrug off something as serious as harassment and make the victim sound like someone seeking attention and worse, they tried to convince him that he was visible to the audience because of these antics!"
"Abhinav Shukla is a perfectly behaved gentleman, and no one can take that away from him- the viewers who watch the show, and whoever has worked with him or knows him will vouch for it," he added.
Speaking of Rakhi Sawant's antics, he further wrote, "SALMAN KHAN’s opinion was that is all in good humor and coming across as friendly! Excuse me? If a man were to write a girl’s name just above his underwear line claiming his love for her and trying to pull her bra strap, would that be called harmless entertainment?"
"And it was HE who was told, as if he should be grateful to Rakhi that he is seen. Boss, by that logic many other contestants are dependent on other contestants to be seen. Why single him out?" questioned Hegde.
Earlier, producer Pritish Nandy had also lashed out at Salman Khan and tweeted, "Watching @BiggBoss I find @BeingSalmanKhan often very tough on @RubiDilaik and @nikkitamboli my favourite contestants. This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist."
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmaah' actress Munmun Dutta was among the others who had taken to Twitter to slam the makers of the Colors TV show.
"So sad to see #AbhinavSukla and #RubinaDilaik getting badly cornered in today’s episode. The guy clear looks traumatised with Rakhi’s behaviour and words. Still Rakhi was left with a little scolding and that’s it. Not everything is entertainment. There’s a thin line #BiggBoss14," read her tweet.