Bigg Boss 14: After Pritish Nandy and Munmun Dutta, Gautam Hegde slams Salman Khan for 'picking on' Abhinav Shukla

After actress Mumun Dutta and producer Pritish Nandy, writer Gautam Hegde has slammed 'Bigg Boss 14' host Salman Khan for being lenient with Rakhi Sawant and picking on actor Abhinav Shukla.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote, "This weekend was probably the worst episode of Bigg Boss. There have been episodes before where the host has sounded biased towards someone or the other, but this time, I could not see how they chose to shrug off something as serious as harassment and make the victim sound like someone seeking attention and worse, they tried to convince him that he was visible to the audience because of these antics!"

"Abhinav Shukla is a perfectly behaved gentleman, and no one can take that away from him- the viewers who watch the show, and whoever has worked with him or knows him will vouch for it," he added.