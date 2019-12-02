Bigg Boss 13: 'Udi udi jaye' says Twitter as Paras Chhabra's awkward wig moment gets caught on cam

Bigg Boss 13 is definitely giving its viewers a lot of entertainment with new controversies and arguments every day. While we’re all aware that Paras Chhabra is quite capable of instigating Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Siddharth Shukla and his team, he tends to cross the line at times. With his outspoken nature, he has landed in trouble earlier as well however, this time, Paras is in the news for a different reason.

A video that has been going viral on the internet, shows Paras trying to hold his wig in place as he gets physical during a task.

The hillarious video has created a lot of buzz on Twitter and here are some reactions: