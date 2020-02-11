Bigg Boss 13: This is why Himanshi Khurana didn't say 'yes' to Asim Riaz; watch video

When Himanshi Khurana re-entered Bigg Boss 13 as Asim Riaz’s connection, the lover boy couldn’t help but go down on his knee and asked her to marry him. While it all happened very quickly, Asim Riaz couldn’t wait further to start his life with her. Himanshi had however not answered his question to which Salman Khan asked him to stop pestering her if she’s not interested. Himanshi wanted their families to meet before she took such a big decision but confessed that she loves him nevertheless.

In a video that has been resurfacing, Himanshi is seen saying that before she said yes to Asim, she wanted both their families to meet since it was the biggest decision of their lives. When coaxed by Salman Khan, she said that she loves him and is ready to give him time to come out of the house to explain things to her from his point of view. As for now, Asim is one of the finalists and has gained the love of a lot of netizens.