Bigg Boss 13: #SidNaaz is officially over; deets inside

#SidNaaz fans have gone bust, at least for now. Housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are officially no longer friends, amid the ever-changing love/hate dynamics on the ongoing "Bigg Boss 13".

The duo has been possessive about each other in the show, and fans have been loving it. Now, however, it seems like things have soured between them.

Sidharth was recently seen refusing to talk to Shehnaaz, thereby leaving her in tears. She was trying to understand what went wrong but Sidharth did not give an explanation. He simply told Shehnaaz that he cannot be friends with someone who is not on good terms with her family, reports bollywoodlife.com.

In the latest promo of "Bigg Boss 13", Shehnaaz says #SidNaaz "kharab ho gaya hai". She also ends up having a war of words with fellow contestant Arti Singh.