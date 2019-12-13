Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla hospitalised on his birthday

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla, who is one of the strongest contestants of the ongoing reality TV show "Bigg Boss 13", is seeking treatment for typhoid at a hospital here.

Last week , Sidharth was diagnosed with typhoid and he continued staying inside the house under proper supervision. He then shifted to a secret room from where he along with Paras Chhabra were keeping a close eye on the other contestants.

But now according to a source, Sidharth was taken to the hospital due to worsening health.

Meanwhile, Google has named Sidharth as the most searched Indian TV actor of 2019.

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.