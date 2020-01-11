Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets tag of 'entertainer' on Twitter

Mumbai: Not so long ago, Sidharth Shukla got a reputation as the "angry young man" in the "Bigg Boss" house due to his outbursts and fights. Now, a different and entertaining side of the actor is coming out, which is being appreciated by the audience with #EntertainerSid becoming the buzzword in the virtual world.

Last week, Sidharth was seen having some playful moments with Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. He was praised for his fun side.

In a recent BB Comedy Club task, Sidharth took digs at Rashami Desai, Madhurima and Vishal in a funny way and entertained the audience, who entered the house for the gig. In fact, his act won hearts of netizens as well as they hailed him as the king of entertainment through #EntertainerSid.

Vindu Dara Singh posted: "#EntertainerSid -- Sidharth Shukla fans have once again completed a one million trend! The 10th or 11th time we have achieved a 1 million trend... Also 2 million & 3 million trends! Highest number of million trends for a contestant in the history of 'Bigg Boss'."

"Sidharth is one of the contestants from 'Bigg Boss' who is trending on top not only on Twitter but on every social media sites #SidharthShukla he has broken all the records of 'Bigg Boss' history #biggboss #EntertainerSid #BiggBoss13 winner to decided hai -- Sidharth Shukla," one user wrote.

Another user posted: "Good sense of humour #EntertainerSid", while one said: "There haven't been a single season, where only one person takes 40 min of footage in every episode. Today was 5th day of this week and Sid was again in 80 percent of the episode.The whole show is revolving around him. #EntertainerSid."

One user pointed out that "this season clearly belongs to one and only Sidharth Shukla".

"Entertaining without any extra effort....He's the Full package of 'Bigg Boss' House. #EntertainerSid," another said.

One user posted: "He is the best Entertainer of "Bigg Boss' house and he deserve this trend....he is a pure gem. #EntertainerSid."