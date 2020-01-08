Bigg Boss 13: Shruti Seth slams Siddharth Shukla for being violent with Shehnaz Gill

Siddharth Shukla is definitely the (very) angry, young man of the Bigg Boss 13 house. At times, his temper concerns even the Twitterati and they are enraged with how he treats his fellow housemates. Of late, his unpleasant encounters with Shehnaaz Gill are on a rise, and there’s very little peace.

A video of Siddharth being violent with Shehnaaz went viral, and the Dil Se Dil Tak actor did not have the internet’s approval. Among others, actor Shruti Seth also took to Twitter to slam the makers. “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV,” she wrote.