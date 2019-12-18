Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill threatens to go on hunger strike after Siddharth Shukla avoids her

Shukla tells her that everything is over between them, to which she tells him to not do any ‘tamasha’. Furthermore she warns him that if he doesn’t talk to her, she will go on a hunger strike, and if she doesn’t eat, she will eventually fall sick. She added that even if they take her to the hospital, she won’t eat there either, because she is very stubborn.

Touted as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’, Gill tries several ways to make Siddharth talk to her. From kissing him on the cheeks to trying to apply lipstick on him, she tries everything from her end.

The promo also shows Shefali Bagga disturbing the housemates while they’re asleep. Annoyed by her antics, Vikas, Arhaan and Siddharth, lock her up in the washroom.