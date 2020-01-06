Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill loses calm, throws 'slippers' at Sidharth Shukla

The friendship between "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla seems have become a little rocky as the two were seen fighting in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

Post the weekend episode with the Colors show's host and superstar Salman Khan, Shehnaz is seen being a little off-colour after questions by viewers pinched her. She expects Sidharth to be there with her all the time and support her above everyone.

Shehnaz, who fondly calls herself as "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif", is often seen having a misunderstanding about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who she thinks are distancing Sidharth from her.

A fight breaks out in between them when the same issue arises. Sidharth in banter starts troubling and teasing Shehnaz. He purposely does things that makes her angry and at a point he calls her "jealous".

This makes Shehnaz very angry and she warns Sidharth severak times to stop then and there, but he doesn't.

Shehnaz then gets bursts out in anger and gets abusive and runs behind him to hit him in the limits of the kind of bond they share. At a point she loses her calm and gets violent and throws 'chappals' (slipper) on Sidharth.