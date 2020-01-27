Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala evicted; Himanshi Khurana, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah to enter the house

It was time for another eviction. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar saw host Salman Khan grill the housemates especially Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for their constant flights in the house. On Saturday, Himesh Reshammiya entered the house who is currently promoting his film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

On Sunday, the team of Street Dancer 3D including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Remo D'Souza entered the house. It was also eviction day. The wildcard contestant Shefali Jariwala was evicted this week leaving only Vishal Aditya Singh as the only wildcard contestant left inside the house.

Salman Khan also informed the housemates that some of the closed ones will enter the house to support them. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Arti Singh's sister-in-law and Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta will support Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi Khurana will enter to support Asim Riaz in the house.