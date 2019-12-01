Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shuts Rashami Desai for interrupting

Host Salman Khan on Saturday told Rashami Desai to ‘shut up’ when she was busy explaining her stand for Mahira Sharma. The show also witnessed Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra displaying their lack of intelligence.

The drama started after Rashami said ‘thank you’ when Salman was chiding Mahira Sharma for not putting in efforts to become the week’s captain. Mahira complained to Salman that she was called ill-mannered when she began to sound assertive by constantly raising her voice in the house. Salman told her that this may lead her to leave the house to display the change and contest for the captaincy in the future.

Salman also reminded Mahira that she could have been eliminated from the show long ago if Paras didn't save her. On which Rashami said, “Thank you.” This makes Salman to interrupt and asked, “Rashami, would you like to explain why you said ‘Thank You’?” While Rashami was busy explaining, Salman said, “Shut Up Rashami Desai.” Salman said this with a smile, but Rashami got the hint and didn't say anything.