Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan reveals Anil Kapoor likes to walk in his underwear, recalls funny incident

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan gave janta’s verdict to the contestants and asked them to improve the game while appreciating the efforts of a few who performed well in the week gone by. Salman Khan welcomed his dear friend Anil Kapoor, who arrived for the promotion of his upcoming film Pagalpanti.

Kapoor and Khan were further joined by the remaining cast including Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat. They all played a small game on the show. The gamed required Salman and Anil to answer some quirky questions about each other.

When asked what Anil's worst habit is, Salman said that he likes walking in underwear. Justifying his answer, Salman said that during the shooting of No Entry, Anil had bought new underwear, which the latter mistook to be swimming trunk, and walked in it all the way from the lobby to his room in the morning.