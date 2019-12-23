Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan loses his calm at the housemates

Mallika Sherawat's charm in the house is short-lived as Sidharth and Rashami's fight takes an ugly turn. Arhaan intervenes and comes for beau's Rashami’s support and gets into a physical brawl with Sidharth. From dragging their past to going extremely personal, the housemates throw vile acquisitions on one another. However, they are oblivious to the fact that the host Salman Khan is watching all this through Mi TV. Anger and rage is visible on his face as he watches them rip each other apart with their words.

Upon seeing him, everyone rushes to the living area and greets him. Embarrassed and upset, they all take their seats. Salman Khan starts questioning everyone one by one including Asim, Paras, Rashami, and Sidharth giving them an opportunity to voice their opinion. Salman is annoyed to hear the same 'Aisi Ladki’ incident again and again from Rashami and he questions Sidharth's intent behind saying so. Salman makes it clear to her that she has been unnecessarily dragging their past issues and getting into ugly fights Salman demands an explanation from Sidharth for targeting Rashami with such strong comments. Salman also reprimands Asim for instigating Sidharth.