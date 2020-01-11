Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to leave the house, watch video

Mumbai: It seems Salman Khan is in no mood to tolerate emotional drama of any "Bigg Boss 13" contestant. In one of the "Weekend Ka Vaar" promo videos, the superstar host is seen scolding Shehnaaz Gill for acting up, and asking her to leave the show.

It is believed that Shehnaaz is one of Salman's favourite contestants of the season.

Now, in a promo released by the makers, Salman was seen losing his cool at Shehnaaz for acting up and hitting herself.

The preview shows that Salman is irked by her antics. He tells Shehnaaz that if everyone calls her 'jealous', then be it. After hearing this, Shehnaaz, who hails from Punjab, starts crying. She even accused Salman of betraying her while crying, going on to sit on the floor.