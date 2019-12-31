Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai pole dances and grooves with Siddharth Shukla

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 will be getting together tonight to bring in the New Year. The house will be in a celebratory mood as the contestants who are locked inside the house disconnected from the world will be celebrating new year’s eve with each other.

On Monday’s episode, host Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga are in the bottom three and one of them will get evicted at midnight.

On tonight’s episode, Sunil Grover and Sunny Leone will be entering the house and entertaining the housemates and even play games with them.