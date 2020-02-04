Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai finally calls it off with Arhaan Khan

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Rashami Desai has called it off with beau Arhaan Khan.

In a promo clip of the show, Rashami is seen expressing her intention to end the affair, although Arhaan is not done yet.

In a press conference of held inside the "Bigg Boss" house, when Rashami was asked about her relationship with Arhaan, she said that she does not see a future with him, and is clear about that.

"No if, no but, I am done," Rashamai declared, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

In the episode that aired on Monday, TV actress and former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharya was seen telling Rashami how Arhaan was using her.

Rashami replied saying that she wants to close Arhaan's chapter forever.

Devoleena and Arti Singh have constantly warned Rashami against Arhaan, though it's hard to gauge how much that might have influenced Rashami's decision.