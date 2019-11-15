Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai confesses that she likes Arhaan Khan, talks about getting married

When it’s Bigg Boss, you never know when the plot changes. Bigg Boss 13 participant Rashami Desai has been making news for reasons more than one. We first heard she and her rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan were going to tie the knot in the show, which hasn’t happened, at least yet. Just a few weeks back, Arhaan cleared the air about his speculated romance with Rashami, saying he’d like her only as a friend.

Last night’s episode, however, doesn’t suggest so. Rashami was heard confessing to Paras Chhabra that she indeed liked Arhaan a lot, but she didn’t know where was her and Arhaan’s friendship heading. She also revealed that she was planning to get married and settle down next year.