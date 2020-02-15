Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek clarifies on Arti Singh's rape attempt story, says 'flow flow mein zyada bol gayi'

As Bigg Boss 13 gears up for an epic finale, family members of the remaining contestants are leaving no stone unturned to root for their beloved. Recalling the time when housemate Arti Singh shared her molestation ordeal on the show, her brother Krushna Abhishek clarified on the same with a rather different stance.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Krushna asserted that Arti went overboard with her story. He said, “It was shocking for us too. I have said this before too, but I think Arti in the flow must have said too much. There was no rape attempt on her, it was going to happen but the guy ran away. Aunty told me, an FIR was also registered against him in Lucknow. He fled and we couldn’t trace him. Arti na us emotion mein flow flow mein zyada bol gayi.”

Prior to this, Krushna's wife Kashmira Shah, who also is a former BB contestant, and also went on the recent season as Arti’s connection, had told the same portal that she was blindsided about the incident. "I am totally blindsided. Krushna and I have no idea about this. Only after I speak to Arti, I will be clear on this. I am deeply hurt and concerned and wish she had spoken to us about it. Of course, I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family", she said.

For the unversed, Arti had shared her horrifying experience of being molested by her servant. She opened up about how he tried to rape her when she was 13 and she had to jump off the second floor to escape.

She further revealed that she faced panic attacks for a year after the incident and it has left a permanent scar on her. Arti said she has been able to get over the incident with the help of her mother and Krushna. The actress who has faced a panic attack in the house earlier broke down after the confession.