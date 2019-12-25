Bigg Boss 13: Jasmine Bhasin confesses she is jealous of Shehnaz Gill

For the Christmas special, television's popular faces will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house including Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Arjun Bijlani, Nimrit Kaur and Jay Bhanushali.

When Jasmin Bhasin, Sidharth Shukla, and Rashami Desai's former co star enters the house Sidharth’s happiness knows no bounds and they give each other a tight hug

Whilst in the house, Jasmin advised Sidharth to keep his calm and not to react to Rashami or anybody's comments.

She later confessed that she is jealous of Shehnaz as there was a time when Sidharth and Jasmin shared a similar bond.

When asked about what gift she would like to give to Sidharth, she said, “I would like to be his secret Santa and put some patience in him. I see everyone keeps poking him and testing his limits and he needs to stop reacting to their pointless comments."