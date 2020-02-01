Bigg Boss 13: Jasmin 'jealous' of Shehnaz because of her 'cute bond' with Sidharth Shukla

All is well between "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill! The two will be getting mushy in an upcoming episode of the reality show, with Sidharth kissing Shehnaz in "Spider-Man" style.

In a new clip, released by the makers, Shehnaz is seen complaining that Sidharth, who is on the other side of the house, which is divided into two for a task, is not missing her. "Tune mujhe ek baar bhi miss nahi kiya (You didn't miss me at all)," Shehnaz said.