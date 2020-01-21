Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana blames Shehnaaz Gill for her breakup!

Bigg Boss 13 has been topping the TRP charts for all the right reasons since the first episode aired. With high-voltage drama unfolding in each episode, the fans are eager to know what the show and the housemates hold for them in future episodes. With constant news unfolding from the already evicted contestants, Himanshi Khurana opens up about why she holds Shehnaaz Gill responsible for her breakup.

In an interview with a leading daily post her eviction, Himanshi revealed how Shehnaaz Gill spoke ill about her to her boyfriend’s older brother. Since both of them belong to the Punjabi industry, both of them were on talking terms before the fiasco. Himanshi also said that Shehnaaz stated a lot of false stories to her then boyfriend’s brother. Later he discussed it with Himanshi’s boyfriend which eventually caused a rift between the two brothers.

While Salman Khan blamed Asim Riaz for Himanshi’s breakup for confessing his love to her, Himanshi does not hold her fellow contestant responsible for it. Asim Riaz was pretty upset with her eviction and the news of her marriage getting called off with her boyfriend. Himanshi cleared the rumours as she sent a message on the show that she is waiting for him through Shefali Jariwala’s husband.