'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's father accused of raping woman at gunpoint

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santok Singh has been accused of raping a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint. Amritsar's Beas police has reportedly registered a case against him under the charges of rape.

The incident took place on May 14, when the victim had reportedly visited Santok Sukh's residence to meet her friend, Randhir Singh Sidhu. Santok had allegedly asked her to get in the car in a bid to make her meet Randhir. He then took her near Rohi Bridge and allegedly raped her at gunpoint. The victim also accused Santok of threatening to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

A case was registered against Santok Singh after the victim lodged an FIR on Tuesday, May 19. Harpreet Kaur, who's the in-charge inspector, said that they have searched Shehnaaz Gill's father's residence, however, he is absconding.

Further details of the case and official statement from the Beas police is awaited.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and his brother Shahbaz are stuck in Mumbai due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier this month, her grandmother was hospitalized, however, the actress couldn't travel to Jalandhar to see her. Shehnaz's father shared the news on Instagram and wrote, - "My mother is in the hospital, there is a problem in the liver. God heal quickly."