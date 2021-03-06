'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill opens up on receiving acid attack threats

Punjabi singer-actress and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Shehnaaz Gill may have one of the strongest fan bases in India, but despite all the love, she hasn’t been spared of negativity that prevails on social media.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz revealed that she has received acid attack threats and a section of netizens also make morphed videos featuring her.

She said, "I want to congratulate those who are doing these things. It is not affecting me but I think it is getting me sympathy. People are loving me more. People do not realise that if they say something negative about someone, it turns into positivity for the person they are speaking badly about because they get sympathy."

Shehnaaz gained massive fandom with her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, which concluded in January 2020. Her chemistry with the show's winner Sidharth Shukla was loved by fans.

They brought back the chemistry when Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in the music video of the song "Shona Shona" by Tony Kakkar.

Earlier, they featured in Darshan Rawal's music video "Bhula dunga".

"Working with Shehnaaz has been fabulous. She is a fun-loving person who brings a lot of positive energy! It's been great working with Shehnaaz," Sidharth told IANS.

"Shehnaaz is spontaneous and fun and hence working with her overall lightens the mood," he added.

Talking about how the bond changed after the show, the "Bigg Boss 13" winner said: "Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way we were inside the house."

Shehnaaz has been quite open about her feelings for Sidharth, and even declared that she loves him.

Asked how he defines his relationship with Shehnaaz, Sidharth said: "She's a dear friend."

Gill, who boasts 7.1 million followers on Instagram, will next be seen in film ‘Honsla Rakh’ which is set to hit the screens on October 15. The film co-stars Gippy Grewal's son Shinda, Sonam Bajwa and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is basking in the success of her latest music video 'Fly' alongside rapper Badshah.