'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shefali Jariwala's father-in-law passes away

Television actor Parag Tyagi's father passed away due to a heart-attack. The actor, along with his wife Shefali Jariwala flew to his hometown to take part in the final rites. On Thursday, Parag and Shefali flew to Delhi and then traveled by road to Ghaziabad.

Parag, in an interview, revealed that his older brother Anurag couldn't be a part of the final rights as he's living in Australia. In a conversation with India Forums, talking about the untimely demise of his father, Parag said, "Yes, he was not well. And it happened on Monday. He went for his dialysis and suddenly he got an attack. Shefali and I reached yesterday. We took a flight from Mumbai and luckily the flight services had already started or else we would have to travel by road."

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shefali Jariwala took to Instagram to document her flying experience amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Sharing pictures from the airport, she wrote, "One of the busiest airports in the world #mumbaiairport , never looked so deserted before...lifeless I can say... this has been such a saddening travel experience... no hugs, no kisses, no enthusiasm... only fear. I pray to god it all becomes normal soon... but then wondering , maybe this is the new normal.... and it’s time to accept it 💔 ... hope not !"