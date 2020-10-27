'Bigg Boss 13' fame Hindustani Bhau's mother passes away

Bhau, who spent several months in the “Bigg Boss” house didn’t manage to capture audience on television was evicted after a slow-run.

While the social media sensation has never been quite vocal about his personal life told Times Now that he wanted to leave the reality show because he was not used to being away from his mother for long.

He said, “I got evicted because I wanted to leave. I had been missing my mother terribly and I am not used to staying away from her for such a long time. I am her son but I take care of her like she is my daughter. And I knew that she would be worried because I was not well in the house. Otherwise, there is no chance that I got lesser votes than the others.”

In August, Instagram took down Hindustani Bhau's account after comedian Kunal Kamra urged Mumbai Police to take action against his 'mob building and hate spreading' video which went viral.

Bhau is known for being upfront about certain situations in his videos. During the release of Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' on Netflix in June, Bhau joined the bandwagon to slam the movie for its 'Hinduphobic' content that allegedly disrespects Lord Krishna.

He wrote, "Anushka Sharma ki Bulbul Web Series Par Bhagwan Shree Krishna Or Radha Ko Gande Bhasha Se Apmanit Kiya Gaya Hai, Kya Aise Logon Par Ye Sarkar Karvayi Karegi ? Ab Tak Ekta Kapoor Par Koi Bhi Karvayi Kyu Nahi Ki ? Kab Tak Aise Log Humare Desh Ko Badnaam Karenge ? @CMOMaharashtra"

Also, in June, Phatak (Bhau) had filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for 'disrespecting' Indian army in 'XXX 2' web series. He had said that the ALTBalaji series showed a woman indulging in a sexual act with a man, wearing her husband’s military uniform.