'Bigg Boss 13' fame Hindustani Bhau detained for protesting to cancel class 12 board exams

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Pathak alias Hindustani Bhau was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday afternoon.

According to the videos on social media, he was seen protesting against the government for holding the class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was detained for allegedly violating the lockdown rules that prohibit the movement of anyone in public unless it is an emergency reason.

To ensure he is not traced or stopped by police, Hindustani Bhau reportedly arranged an ambulance and travelled to Shivaji Park in Dadar to hoodwink the cops.

As the ambulance service falls in the category of emergency service, it is not stopped by the police at any of the checkpoints.

Speaking to the cops in Marathi, he said that he he is doing this for the kids and does not have any personal agenda.