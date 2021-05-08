'Bigg Boss 13' fame Hindustani Bhau detained for protesting to cancel class 12 board exams

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Pathak alias Hindustani Bhau was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday afternoon.
According to the videos on social media, he was seen protesting against the government for holding the class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was detained for allegedly violating the lockdown rules that prohibit the movement of anyone in public unless it is an emergency reason.
To ensure he is not traced or stopped by police, Hindustani Bhau reportedly arranged an ambulance and travelled to Shivaji Park in Dadar to hoodwink the cops.
As the ambulance service falls in the category of emergency service, it is not stopped by the police at any of the checkpoints.
Speaking to the cops in Marathi, he said that he he is doing this for the kids and does not have any personal agenda.
Hindustani Bhau was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Post his stint in the show, Hindustani Bhau has been in the news for several reasons.
In August 2020, Instagram took down Hindustani Bhau's account after comedian Kunal Kamra urged Mumbai Police to take action against his 'mob building and hate spreading' video which went viral.
Bhau is known for being upfront about certain situations in his videos. During the release of Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul on Netflix, Bhau joined the bandwagon to slam the movie for its 'Hinduphobic' content that allegedly disrespects Lord Krishna.
Also, last year, Phatak (Bhau) had filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for 'disrespecting' Indian army in XXX 2 web series.
He had said that the ALTBalaji series showed a woman indulging in a sexual act with a man, wearing her husband’s military uniform.