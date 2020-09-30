'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana's health deteriorates after testing positive for COVID-19, rushed to hospital

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, has been rushed to a hospital. The actor and model was hospitalized due to high fever and low oxygen saturation. At first, she was reportedly taken to a hospital in Ludhiana, but she has now been shifted to a hospital in Chandigarh.

Himanshi had been home quarantining, however, after her health deteriorated she needed immediate medical attention, suggest reports.

On Sunday, she had taken to Instagram to post a note saying: "I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening."

Himanshi had also asked those who came in contact with her to get checked for COVID-19 too.

"I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care," she said in the note.

On September 25, she had tweeted photos of farmers and herself from the protests. "We all are with our farmers #KisaanFightsForRight @Khalsa_Aid @BawaRanjit @harbhajanmann," she had posted on Twitter.