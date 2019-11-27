Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's mother talks about reports of her daughter quitting the show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular contestants on the show. The actress along with Rashami Desai was once eliminated and sent to the secret room only to head back into the house a few days later.

Now, there are reports that Devoleena may walk out of the show due to her back pain. However, her mother has claimed that the actor is playing her game like a fighter and will not quit.

Devoleena’s mother in an interview with a media house said that there is no truth to the reports as team Endemol has not informed her anything as of yet. Her mother said that she is playing the game like a fighter and that she won’t quit the show because of her back pain.

She also added that from the past one and a half month she is constantly rubbing her hands as she is facing back problems, but never showed the audience the kind of pain she is going through. Devoleena’s mother appealed to the audience to support her daughter as she is giving in a lot for the game.

As per reports, Devoleena has been advised bed rest and has been exempted from taking part in any task organised in the house. Inside the house, Devoleena is close to television actor Rashami Desai. The latter was seen taking care of Devoleena in the recent episodes.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 13 has been extended by five weeks owing to the TRP ratings of the show. It was scheduled to end in January but is now said to continue till February.