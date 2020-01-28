Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana; watch video

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had already informed the housemates that some of their closed ones will enter the house to support them. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Arti Singh's sister-in-law and Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta to support Sidharth Shukla and Himanshi Khurana will enter to support Asim Riaz in the house.
Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant, Himanshi Khurana recently broke up with her boyfriend and there were speculations that Asim was the reason behind it. However, Himanshi blamed Shehnaaz Gill for her break up. Even after the eviction, their friendship has stayed strong and fans have been rooting for them to be couple.
In Bigg Boss 13's newly released promo, Asim and Himanshi can be seen being all mushy as they reunite after the latter's eviction. Asim Riaz, who has confessed his love for Himanshi before, can be seen going down on one knee and proposing her.
The video starts with Himanshi sitting inside the confession room and while all the housemates are seated in the living area. As soon as Asim sees her on the screen, he says, "mera dil bahar aa rha hai." Himanshi then enters the house and an excited Asim showers her with loads of hugs and kisses. After being all mushy, the two can be seen in the garden area where he goes down on one knee and confesses his love one again. He also pops the question to Himanshi and asks her if she will marry him.
Watch the video here:
Earlier we saw that Salman Khan had blamed Asim Riaz for Himanshi’s breakup. This led to Asim being upset with the news of her marriage getting called off. However, Himanshi had cleared the rumours by sending a message through Shefali Jariwala's husband Prayag Tyagi. However, it will be interesting to see Himanshi's reaction to the proposal.
