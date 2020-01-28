Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana; watch video

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had already informed the housemates that some of their closed ones will enter the house to support them. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Arti Singh's sister-in-law and Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta to support Sidharth Shukla and Himanshi Khurana will enter to support Asim Riaz in the house.

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant, Himanshi Khurana recently broke up with her boyfriend and there were speculations that Asim was the reason behind it. However, Himanshi blamed Shehnaaz Gill for her break up. Even after the eviction, their friendship has stayed strong and fans have been rooting for them to be couple.

In Bigg Boss 13's newly released promo, Asim and Himanshi can be seen being all mushy as they reunite after the latter's eviction. Asim Riaz, who has confessed his love for Himanshi before, can be seen going down on one knee and proposing her.