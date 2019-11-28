Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz makes Himanshi’s birthday a memorable one

Up next, the luxury budget task is announced and the house is divided into two teams.

Team A consists of Sidharth, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz, Aarti and Devoleena and Team B has Asim, Vishal, Shefali, Bhau, Himanshi and Rashami. They need to fill and complete the word LUXURY BUDGET with the given alphabets.

Only two members from each team are allowed to collect the letters while the other two members have to guard the placement area. The boys decide to front this and, Sidharth-Paras and Vishal-Asim eagerly wait for the alphabets to be drop down from the slide.

In anticipation, the pairs clash and push each other. The first set of alphabets drop down, but the boys get violent and aggressive try to snatch the letters from each other. Amidst all this, Asim and Sidharth also bruise their hands.

Violence increases as each team aims to win the task and claim the luxury items. Asim and Shefali swap places as she tries hard to get the alphabet cut-out from Paras’ grip. Paras, on the other hand accuses her of pinching him and playing the woman card. Shefali retaliates and gets upset for putting her in a tough situation. The game gets so intense that the contestants end up breaking all the given alphabets.

Himanshi further urges Asim and Shefali to call a truce as its her birthday. Later, Bigg Boss sends a cake for Himanshi and this gesture brings everyone together once again for a celebration.