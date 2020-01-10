Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanao arrested in a sex racket

Bigg Boss 13's evicted contestant Arhaan Khan's ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa has been arrested by the police in a sex racket raid at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

Arhaan Khan was one of the most talked-about contest in the Bigg Boss house. He made headlines for his relationship with television actress Rashami Desai. Salman Khan had also made a shocking revelation that Arhaan is already married and has a child. Apart from all of this, Arhaan Khan's former girlfriend, Amrita Dhanoa had accused him of tricking and extracting Rs 5 lakh from her. She even accused him of cheating her several times with other people while they were together.

The actress who had filed a complaint against ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan has been arrested from a 5-star hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai, allegedly, in a sex racket. According to a report by Mid-Day, Amrita Dhanoa and another woman named Richa Singh, were both arrested in a raid at the hotel.

Dharnendra Kamble, senior inspector, Dindoshi police station said, "Amrita Dhanoa, 32, and Richa Singh, 26, have been arrested and booked under sections 370 (3), 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4,5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act."

As per reports, they recieved information regarding a sex racket run in northern suburbs at a hotel. A team member then posed as a client and contacted the women. Amrita and Richa were arrested by the police while accepting the money.