Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan wants to go back in the house to propose to Rashami Desai

Arhaan Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 13 had only increased the viewers’ interest in the reality show after they learned that he was the alleged boyfriend of Rashami Desai. However, his stay in the house did not last as long as he had expected since he is the latest contestant to get eliminated. Lasting all of 15 days in the show, Arhaan says he had a lot of things to do in the house and did not want to leave the place as yet.

He says he had given it his all in the last task where he was supposed to perform in Siddharth Shukla’s team, and the two don’t get along well. Spats between the two were very common and one of the major reasons why these two never got along was because of the history that involves Rashami Desai. Arhaan was assumed to propose to Rashami on the show according to the fans, but that clearly didn’t happen.

Arhaan has now confessed his love for his best friend, Rashami and said that if he was on the show a little longer, he would definitely have proposed to her. Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have known each other for a long time now and he says that being on the show changed his feelings towards her. Arhaan also said that he is missing Rashami terribly and will accept his love for her when he gets the chance.