Bigg Boss 13: Are Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri about to breakup?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has dropped a major hint through her latest Instagram post that she has indeed made up her mind to end her relationship with Paras. This comes at a time when Paras said on the show that Akanksha should move on by herself after watching his actions on the show.

Akanksha posted a picture of herself looking stunning in a sari and captioned it, “I am gonna make the rest of my life …best of my life !!” along with hashtags like #love #beyou #loveyourself #newyear #2020 #happypeople and #beingme. Her another recent post is a picture from one of her monochrome photo shoots and was captioned, “In the end..All I want to be able to say is … I gave it all I could, I gave it my best!! #timetofly #beingme.”