Bigg Boss 13: After Salman's persuasion Himanshi confesses her feelings for Asim

Another episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13 has proven to be full of drama, entertainment, and a lot of confessions. With Salman Khan being in charge of questioning all the contestants for their actions in the past week, some high-octane drama was due. Recently, Asim Riaz was on cloud nine with Himanshi Khurana re-entering the house where he also made an elaborate confession and popped the big question to her.

While Himanshi has been taking her time to reply, Salman Khan ran out of patience and asked Asim if he was really in love with her. He also said that if Himanshi was not showing a lot of interest, he should stop pursuing her so relentlessly.

In the episode, Salman Khan asked Asim, "Asim I cannot understand this at all. Ek ladki bhau nahi de rahi hai aur tum peechhe he pade ho uske? You are looking like a fool dude."

Responding to Salman, Asim said that he is in love with Himanshi. “Sir but ho gaya pyaar toh kya karoon. Confess kar do.”

Salman Khan who was clearly not in a good mood asked him about his relationship. "Asim pehle aap confess kar do uske baad yahaan pe ana. Asim you’ve not broken up right?" he asked.

Asim who looked shocked that Salman Khan is asking about his breakup, said, "Sir bahar jaake I will properly fix everything."

Salman then warned him saying if he gets to know that he has not broken up, he will come inside the house to punish him. He says, "If I know you have not broken up, I will come in and kick your ass."

Speaking of Himanshi’s feelings for Asim, Salman said that Asim might be attracted to her but for Himanshi it’s a clear case of rebound. Since Himanshi is back in the house just for him, she shouldn’t take this long to reciprocate his feelings.

After his persuasion, Himanshi confessed her feelings for Asim and said that she loves him and that they were clear about their feelings for each other. Blaming Asim for making her life public, Salman asked him if he was in a relationship for 4 years or 7 years with his previous girlfriend when he refused to share the information with Himanshi.

Well, now that all the clarifications are done, we’re quite excited to see Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story.