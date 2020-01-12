Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh confesses she was molested at 13, jumped from the second floor to escape

Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar was high-on-emotions as contestants opened up about their heart-wrenching experiences from the past.

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' is based on the life of the brave acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The team of 'Chhapaak' - Deepika, Vikrant Massey and Laxmi, graced the house for the weekend special episode.

Laxmi's visit left contestants emotional as she asked each housemate to share hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives. She began with sharing her own journey and how she overcame the experience, which made everyone emotional.

Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli were among the other contestants who opened up about their bitter experiences. The contestants' bitter confessions on national television left the audiences stunned.

Arti Singh, the sister of actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek shared her horrifying experience of being molested by her servant. Arti opened up about how he tried to rape her when she was 13 and she had to jump off the second floor to escape.

She further revealed that she faced panic attacks for a year after the incident and it has left a permanent scar on her. Arti said she has been able to get over the incident with the help of her mother and Krushna. The actress who has faced a panic attack in the house earlier broke down after the confession.

Apart from Arti, Vishal Aditya Singh also confessed that he was molested by three men at the tender age of 9. His ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tulli also broke down while sharing her experience of being molested by her tutor.