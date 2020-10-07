'Bigg Boss 11' fame Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby boy

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary, who garnered nationwide popularity after she participated in 'Bigg Boss' season 11, has been blessed with a baby boy.
According to a report by Zee News, Sapna, who is married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu, confirmed the news during a Facebook LIVE session with fans.
The report further mentioned that Sapna and Veer maintained a low profile in terms of their relationship. The duo had been dating for several years, before tying the knot in January.
Sapna Choudhary is best known for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'.
She has a huge fan following in Haryana which was clearly visible when she was accompanied by a large number of people while entering the reality show. Her dance videos are widely popular across social media platforms.
In 2019, Sapna made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in Veerey Ki Wedding' starring Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat.
She then featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' in the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' starring Abhay Deol.
In the same year, Choudhary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She said she was inspired by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
