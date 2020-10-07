'Bigg Boss 11' fame Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby boy

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary, who garnered nationwide popularity after she participated in 'Bigg Boss' season 11, has been blessed with a baby boy.

According to a report by Zee News, Sapna, who is married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu, confirmed the news during a Facebook LIVE session with fans.

The report further mentioned that Sapna and Veer maintained a low profile in terms of their relationship. The duo had been dating for several years, before tying the knot in January.