Bharti Singh's husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's takes a sly dig at ongoing drugs probe - here's what he said

Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Beareu (NCB), took an indirect dig at the ongoing drug probe during his appearance on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14'.

On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Colors TV show, Limbachiyaa was seen entering in the house with his little Santa Claus, Garvit.

Joking about why he appeared on the show in the morning, he said, "Subah subah main aagaya kyunki aajkal mere ghar par bhi log subah subah aajate hain...aur bahut kuch karke chale jaate hain..."

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa were arrested last month in a drug case after a small amount of cannabis was allegedly found in their Mumbai home during a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Bharti and Harsh were then produced before the magistrate's court, which remanded them in judicial custody till December 4. However, they were granted bail earlier this week on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

The NCB had recovered 86.5 gm of ganja during the search their residence and office.

This is considered as 'small quantity' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official earlier said.

Singh and Limbachiya were booked under NDPS Act Sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs), 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs).