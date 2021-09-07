Bharti Singh loses 15 kgs in a year; reveals how Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacted to her epic transformation

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh recently revelaed how she managed to lose 15 kilograms of weight in the span of one year.

In one of her recent interviews, Bharti said that she brought down her weight from 91 kgs to 76 kgs.

According to a report in ETimes, Bharti follows intermittent fasting, and is herself surprised by how much weight she has lost.

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern with alternate cycles of eating and fasting for a stretch of time. A person observes fast for a set duration and only consumes food during a specific time period after consulting a medical practioner.

Bharti also said that losing weight has helped with her pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes and asthma.

The actress also said that she doesn't eat food between 7 pm and 12 pm.

However, Bharti said that her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa isn't quite as happy as her about the transformation, as he misses playing with her tummy and gets annoyed when she refuses to eat outside food.

She admitted that though she has hit a 'plateau' when it comes to weight-loss, she is proud of herself, and feels good when she sees herself on screen.

Bharti added that despite losing weight, people continue to call her cute – a tag she admits she likes.

On the work front, Bharti is currently featured on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. She also hosts the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3' with Haarsh.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:18 PM IST