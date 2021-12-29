Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump in latest post; asks fans if it's going to be a ‘baby Santa or Santi’

Comedy queen Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa took to Instagram and shared a picture flaunting her baby bump.

Both Bharti and Haarsh can be seen cradling the bump with their hands forming a heart shape.

Bharti captioned the picture as, “santa aaega ya santi? aapko kya lagta hai jaldi comments maie batao.”

In a recent video going viral on social media, Bharti can be heard saying she wants a girl.

"Ladki chahiye. Merey jaisi mehenti ladki. Taki jb shoot se ghar jaun to bolun 'beta, chai bana do mumma pahcuh rahey hai' to chai bana kar rakhey. Ladke ko bolungi chai bana kar rakhey to bolega mumma cricket khel raha hun. Nahi, ladkiya best hoti hai, mujhe ladki hi cahiye," she can be heard saying in the video.

Earlier this month, Bharti took to her YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the good news with her fans and followers by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

Previously, Bharti and Haarsh had opened up about their plans to expand their family in 2020. However, their plans went for a toss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They then decided to defer their plans of having a baby to 2021.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

