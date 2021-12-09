Bharti Singh expecting first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2022? Here's what we know

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh is reportedly expecting her first child with her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Bharti is on rest and has halted her work commitments for now. She is not stepping out much and staying low profile.

Bharti was expected to join Kapil Sharma's comedy show team this week post her break as she was focusing on her game show. However, the report states that now she may re-join the show in a couple of weeks.

The comedian has neither denied nor confirmed the news. She said that she will openly speak about it when the time is right.

Speculations around Bharti and Haarsh's pregnancy have been doing the rounds for quite some time.

Earlier, Bharti and Haarsh had opened up about their plans to expand their family in 2020. However, their plans went for a toss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They then decided to defer their plans of having a baby to 2021.

Last week, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and gave a glimpse of their special day on social media.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:34 PM IST