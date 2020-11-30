Bharti Singh Drug Case: Laughter queen sacked from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

Last week, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were arrested after seizure of drugs from their house in suburban Mumbai, were granted bail by a magistrate’s court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Singh, who has appeared in a number of comedy and reality shows on TV, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while her husband was taken into custody following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

Now according to a report by India TV, the laughter queen has been sacked from “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

While there has been no official statement by the makers of the show, Singh’s fellow comedian Kiku Sharda told Bollywood Times that she wasn’t there one of the days to shoot an episode. However he added that it is quite normal.