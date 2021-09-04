‘Be ashamed’: Kushal Tandon quits social media after seeing 'stupid' pictures, videos of Sidharth Shukla's death

Television actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon expressed his anger over the media coverage of Sidharth Shukla’s death and celebrities milking the tragedy to get clicked.

Kushal shared that he is quitting social media after seeing “stupid” pictures and videos of the actor’s death and his loved ones who were mourning his demise.

Sharing images from the funeral, Kushal wrote on Instagram, “This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang ur heads if this is what u do to someone who has lost a loved one! Be ashamed, very ashamed All media houses, u are only about sensationalizing even tragedy!”

He further added, “And actors / known personalities who are taking off their mask right near the media to be clicked, hang ur head In Shame too! Disgusted with everything that is going on. If u really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul, rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked! #Youknowwhoyouare. #Sad I am sorry sid! A rest in peace super star.”

He later shared a post which stated, "Off this so-called social media ...... until then stay human .... In "social "and in ur "family."

Sidharth bid farewell to the world on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack.

Sidharth was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought from the Cooper Hospital- Mumbai in an ambulance decorated with flowers. Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium.

Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the funeral on Friday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth.

Several other stars including Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul, among others reached at late Sidharth's residence to pay their last respects on Thursday.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.

According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:41 AM IST