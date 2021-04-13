BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik's fan makes doll inspired by her look in 'Marjaneya'

Television actor Rubina Dilaik has been enjoying a massive fan following even since she won Bigg Boss 14. Her outspoken nature and competitive spirit has always impressed her fans.

The actress is on a career high after her Bigg Boss victory and has done several music videos with husband Abhinav Shukla and actor Paras Chhabra.

The songs have been a huge hit and Rubina's look in one of the songs titled Marjaneya has been loved by fans. So much so, that one of her fans went on to make Rubina-inspired dolls!

Recently, a fan handle by the name of ItsRubiology on Instagram has shared a picture, a collage of two of her looks from her song, Marjaneya.

Check the picture here: