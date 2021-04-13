BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik's fan makes doll inspired by her look in 'Marjaneya'

Television actor Rubina Dilaik has been enjoying a massive fan following even since she won Bigg Boss 14. Her outspoken nature and competitive spirit has always impressed her fans.
The actress is on a career high after her Bigg Boss victory and has done several music videos with husband Abhinav Shukla and actor Paras Chhabra.
The songs have been a huge hit and Rubina's look in one of the songs titled Marjaneya has been loved by fans. So much so, that one of her fans went on to make Rubina-inspired dolls!
Recently, a fan handle by the name of ItsRubiology on Instagram has shared a picture, a collage of two of her looks from her song, Marjaneya.
Check the picture here:
On the professional front, Rubina has her kitty full with the TV show 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and several other music videos. She recently collaborated with singer Asees Kaur for a song titled 'Galat'.
There were also rumours of Rubina participating in the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but she denied and said her focus is on Shakti.
