BB14: 'Very cheap and dirty publicity stunt' - Evicted Jaan Kumar Sanu on Nikki Tamboli's kissing controversy

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu was evicted in Sunday’s “Weekend Ka War” episode.

After exiting the house, Jaan told Mumbai Mirror that he was surprised and thought it would be Kavita Kaushik who would have been evicted.

Speaking about his equation with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli, Jaan said that he did have a soft corner for her, but after the whole kissing controversy he does not want be associated with her at all.

He said, " I realised I should move away after she created controversy around me kissing her only to earn some few extra minutes in an episode. She stooped way to low and it was a very cheap and dirty publicity stunt which Nikki pulled off in the house. She degraded our entire friendship to a level which I am not at all comfortable about.”

Last week, Nikki had accused Jaan of kissing her without consent, reiterating the adage that no means no.

Nikki nominated him for jail after the show introduced imprisonment for the first time in this season, with contestants having to name any two housemates who deserve to be locked up.

Nikki said she would like to send Jaan to jail for kissing her though she asked him not to.

"Aap actually deserve karte ho jail jaana. Manaa karne ke baawajood agar aap kisi ladki ko kiss karte hain toh woh disrespectful ho jaata hai (You deserve to be in jail. If you kiss a girl despite being told not to, it's disrespectful)," said Nikki.

Actor and fellow housemate Aly Goni supported her, and an angry Jaan in defence had said: "Why the hell is she kissing me back?"

Nikki denied kissing him back.

Nikki and Jaan shared a great bond since the beginning of the show. Their friendship hit a rough patch when superstar and host Salman Khan revealed that Jaan had planned strategies against Nikki.