BB14: ‘Shameless Kavita’ trends after Rubina breaks down over harassment allegations against husband Abhinav

“Bigg Boss 14” which has been extended, courtesy the new addition of celebs from the previous seasons, has now taken a dramatic turn.

The latest promo for “Weekend Ka Var” showed Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla locking horns with Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit, after the former couple learns of the serious allegations made on Twitter.

It all began with Vikas informing Abhinav that Kavita’s husband has accused him of harassment and drunk-texting on multiple occasions.

This leaves Abhinav baffled who confides in Rubina, who then states she will serve Kavita once she’s out of the house.