BB14: Rubina Dilaik loses calm after Rakhi Sawant pulls drawstrings of husband Abhinav Shukla's shorts

'Bigg Boss 14' contest Rakhi Sawant, who has been making headlines her bizarre 'confessions' of love for actor Abhinav Shukla, has once again left his wife Rubina Dilaik irked with her antics.
In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, a furious Rubina is seen lashing out at Rakhi after the latter pulls the strings of Abhinav's shorts.
"Rakhi, apni haddein cross mat kijiye," warns the 'Chotti Bahu' actress.
"If you don't respect my husband, I will be the first one to face you," adds Rubina as Rakhi continues to talk about her 'love' for Abhinav Shukla.
Sawant, who seems unaffected by Rubina Dilaik's warnings, then declares "You cannot stop me baby. I am in love with Abhinav. The ones who are getting jealous, can burn in jealousy."
Check out the video here:
Recently, Rakhi was panned by netizens for cutting Abhinav Shukla's undergarments on national television. Before that, the controversy queen had showcased her obsession for him by writing "I Love Abhinav", in red all over her body.
From crying to Bigg Boss about how much she loves him to saying that she had frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav to be her donor, Rakhi's ludicrous stunts have grab eyeballs of the audience.
Rakhi, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi and Kashmira Shah had entered the show as challengers.
Currently, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Arshi Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta are competing for the title of Bigg Boss 14.
