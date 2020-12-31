BB14: Rakhi Sawant breaks down as she shows her childhood scars from getting beaten up by uncle

You might hate her or love her, but you certainly cannot ignore Rakhi Sawant. Controversy's favourite child is back in the news again, this time as a challenger on the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss.

Rakhi, who was a contestant on season 1 of the show, has been there, done it all -- from fights to melodrama to crazy antics. She has always seemed like a perfect fit in the Bigg Boss house, a place where sanity is the last thing expected from contestants to make a mark.

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi opened up about her childhood scars, which she got after getting beaten up by her uncle.

While having a conversation with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi said, “See my stitches after my mama (uncle) beat me. He is not alive anymore.”

“We weren’t even allowed to stand in the balcony. The women weren’t allowed to do eyebrows. We were not allowed to do waxing or anything. Don’t know what kind of men they are,” she added.

Rakhi started out as a dancer flaunting sultry moves in a string of music videos, and by the early 2000s, was counted among Bollywood's most wanted item stars.

Rahul ask her what was her mother’s stance during all of this. “Your dad and uncle both? And your mom would support them," to which Rakhi responds, "Ab ghar ki auraat ko bolna mana tha… allowed nahi tha. Now things have changed. Mere itne rishte aaye but sab chale gaye because I was a dancer.”

She broke down and said, “Hum Bollywood me hote hai toh log judge karte hai that we are characterless. Bollywood me hona gunah hai? Dancer hona gunaah hai?”

Rakhi, who had a chaotic brawl with Jasmin after she allegedly injured her nose is currently recovering inside the house. She was given the option of leaving the house for an MRI, which she politely denied (given that it would require her to be 14 days under quarantine before coming back), stating that she will continue to play.