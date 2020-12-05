BB14: Kavita Kaushik's husband alleges Abhinav Shukla would drunk text his wife, asking to meet up at odd hours

Meanwhile, Abhinav has entered the “Bigg Boss 14” finale as the second finalist after Eijaz Khan.

Earlier this week, Rubina made a shocking revelation in the ongoing show, saying that she was on the verge of divorcing her husband Abhinav, before entering the reality show.

She shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November this year, and that is the reason they decided to enter BB14 together.

Later, she was seen having a conversation about it with Abhinav, who was emotional and worried about the news making headlines. He was upset that their families would get to know the truth about their relationship through the show.

The couple got married in 2018.